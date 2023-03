The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company is starting train No. 104/103 Lviv - Kramatorsk.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The train will depart from Lviv from April 8 every other day at 06:35 p.m. and arrive in Kramatorsk at 03:06 p.m.

In the return direction, from Kramatorsk, the train will depart from April 9 every other day at 03:55 p.m. and arrive in Lviv at 11:51 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia together with Moldovan Railways organized trains from Kyiv to the Romanian city of Iasi, where the base of the low-cost airline Wizz Air is located.