The newly appointed Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, who was accused of plagiarism, submitted his dissertation for verification. Lisovyi reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I submitted my dissertation for verification to the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance. I am waiting for its results no less than others. And, as I have already said, in case of any violations of the new culture of academic integrity, the formation of which will be given special attention by me, I will give up the academic degree of candidate of sciences," he wrote.

Lisovyi promised to make public the conclusion of the examination.

He also announced that he has submitted proposals to the government for changes in the regulatory framework that will allow any citizen, official, politician to voluntarily renounce a scientific degree and, accordingly, all allowances.

"The state will be able to direct the saved funds to the benefit of the development of science, defense or reconstruction," he wrote.

According to him, the MPs are also preparing amendments to the legislation regarding the entire range of issues of academic integrity, which will have the broad support of the Ministry of Education.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oksen Lisovyi as the Minister of Education and Science. Prior to that, he held the position of director of the National Center Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The newly appointed Minister Lisovyi was accused of plagiarism. The Ukrainian Pacifist Movement stated that the analysis of the abstract of Lisovyi's dissertation "Socio-cultural self-identification of the individual", published in 2012, allows to identify borrowings without references with signs of mechanical copying and auto-substitution of individual phrases from the abstract of Ya. I. Arabchuk's dissertation. "The main factors of personality socialization in a multicultural environment", published earlier in 2011.