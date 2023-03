In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russians resumed the operation of the seaport. The first ships with cargo from the Russian Federation have already arrived there.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"The next delivery of "dual purpose" cargo to the port of Mariupol has taken place. De facto, the work of the port has resumed. The first ships have passed. Containers are being brought in again. Again only with the participation of the Russians," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, now the port can theoretically receive vessels up to 20,000 tons.

"If military cargo goes, it is many times faster and cheaper than by trucks," Andriushchenko noted.

He points out that right now, any pictures of the port from above "would reveal a lot of interesting things."

Subsequently, Andriushchenko added that the ship that was recorded at the exit from the Mariupol port is Kalevala, which belongs to the non-self-propelled floating barracks class and is designed for the number of up to 400 people (plus a crew of up to 40 people).

"The vessel was towed via Rostov to Mariupol (date to be confirmed)," Andriushchenko writes.

In addition, the Defense Intelligence has no information that the real Putin visited Mariupol.