Invaders Intensify Offensive In Areas Of Avdiivka And Mariinka, But AFU Inflict Tangible Losses On Enemy - Ta

Units of the Russian army intensified assault actions in the areas of Avdiivka and Mariinka, Donetsk Region.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy attempts assault actions in the areas of Avdiivka and Mariinka... The defense forces hold the front and fight back with dignity. Enemy assault attempts are shattered. Our soldiers inflict tangible losses on the Russians," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, now about 2,000 civilians remain in Avdiivka.

They live in basements due to regular shelling of the invaders, but refuse to evacuate.

Russians purposefully hit stores, utilities and aid centers.

The commander noted that the city lacks electricity, water and heat. Light in Avdiivka for the last time was on May 14, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are constantly trying to surround Avdiivka.