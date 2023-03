Military In Kherson Region Present Zelenskyy With Watch With Map Of Crimea From Part Of Barrel Of Russian Cann

Military personnel in the Kherson Region presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a souvenir - a watch with a map of Crimea, made from part of the barrel of a damaged Russian cannon. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During a working trip to the Kherson Region, Zelenskyy presented state awards to Ukrainian military personnel participating in the defense of the Kherson Region against the enemy.

"The military personnel presented the President with a souvenir - a watch with the image of the State Coat of Arms of Ukraine and a map of Crimea, which was made from a part of the barrel of a damaged enemy cannon," the message reads.

During a working trip to the Kherson Region, Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting on the current security situation and the state of elimination of the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the region. The head of state listened to the report of the military command on the operational situation in the area of responsibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, March 23, Zelenskyy is on a working trip to the Kherson Region, where he, in particular, familiarized himself with the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure and with the measures taken to counter Russian shelling of Kherson and other settlements in the region.