In the Kherson Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy familiarized himself with the restoration of the region's destroyed infrastructure.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a working trip to the Kherson Region, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, familiarized himself with the course of restoration of infrastructure facilities destroyed as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression," the message reads.

In particular, he visited the village of Posad-Pokrovske, where a large number of houses and social infrastructure facilities were damaged. The President was informed that residents are gradually returning to the village, the restoration of electricity and water supply is underway, and the dispensary is being rebuilt.

Zelenskyy inspected the Point of Invincibility and one of the mobile homes installed in the village, talked with the residents of Posad-Pokrovske and inquired about their current needs. Villagers noted the importance of rebuilding destroyed houses and restoring electricity supply.

"We will try to rebuild before winter. Our priority task is electricity. Drinking water will be provided according to the schedule. Now they will start working on the plan. I think everything will be fine," the President said.

Zelenskyy also visited one of the region's energy facilities and familiarized himself with the situation regarding the provision of electricity to settlements in the Kherson Region. The President was informed about the progress of the restoration of electricity supply in the de-occupied territories and the repair of equipment destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

In addition, the President familiarized himself with the measures taken to counter the Russian shelling of Kherson and other settlements in the region.

In Kherson, Zelenskyy inspected one of the stationary shelters for the city's residents. The President was informed about the work on arranging mobile and stationary shelters in the Kherson Region.

