The Russian occupiers forbade the residents of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region to leave their homes.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the settlements of Reshetylivske, Chumatske and Kostiantynivka of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupiers went door to door of local residents and warned about the need to stay in safe places with a ban on leaving their homes," the General Staff reports.

According to the General Staff, this may indirectly indicate the efforts of the Russian occupiers to make it impossible for the local population to observe the enemy's planned transfer of its manpower and military equipment to the battle line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 23, a loud explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The Russian occupiers allegedly found an improvised explosive device near the fire station.

The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, and does not abandon its intentions to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and defends in the others. Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled 83 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front.