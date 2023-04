People visit the exhibition booth of China Mobile at the World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Tao.

China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunication operators, reported net profit growth of 8% year on year in 2022. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The company's net profit was ¥125.46 bln (about $18.26 bln) last year, the company said in a statement.

The operator raked in ¥937.3 bln in operating revenues in 2022, up 10.5% year on year, according to the statement.

Earnings per share stood at ¥5.88.

By the end of last year, the company had 975 mln mobile subscribers, with its 5G subscribers totaling 614 mln.