Russia is sending conscripts from South Ossetia to Ukraine who have signed contracts for military service to participate in hostilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian Federation does not give up the war of aggression, despite the numerous victims.

The aggressor country constantly takes measures to replenish the loss of manpower.

"In one of the military units deployed in South Ossetia (a self-proclaimed state in the South Caucasus, created by the Russian Federation as a result of the occupation of part of Georgia), active work is being carried out with conscripts, regarding signing contracts by them and further participation in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff informed.

It was established that in the period from March 1 to 10, more than 50 Russian conscripts signed the contract.

Having not received proper combat training, they were already sent to Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2022, units of the 4th (Tskhinvali district, South Ossetia) and 7th (Abkhazia) military bases, which are part of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, were transferred from the occupied territories of Georgia for the purpose of recruiting for the Russian army.

From the 4th military base, 3 battalion-tactical groups with a total number of up to 1,200 Russian and Ossetian servicemen were formed and sent to Ukraine.

2 divisions of the 7th military base were formed, amounting to about 800 people.

In Georgia, they reacted to the statements about the accession of South Ossetia to the Russian Federation.