Russia Is Capable Of Waging War For Maximum Of 2 More Years - Defense Intelligence

Russia's economic and military resources allow it to conduct full-scale military aggression against Ukraine until 2024 at the latest. This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by the Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi.

"Lithuania's military intelligence says that Russia's reserve is two years. We also say that they can still wage war in 2023 - 2024 at the most - that's all," Skibitskyi noted.

According to him, if the international community strengthens sanctions against Russia, this reserve will become even smaller.

It will be recalled that the Deputy Head of the Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, commented on the "big" offensive of the Russian army, which it began in February this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, March 23, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the offensive of the private military company Wagner in the direction of Bakhmut began to exhaust.

According to him, the Defense Forces want to take advantage of this to launch a counterattack and retake the partially captured city.

We also reported that over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 80 attacks of the Russian invaders in 5 directions.