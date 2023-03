As of March 23, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, has a relatively powerful naval group in the Black Sea - 15 ships, including three missile carriers, which can mean readiness for a missile strike in various directions.

This follows from a statement by Head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Nataliya Humeniuk, on the telethon air.

She explained that the submarine has four highly accurate missiles that can be used against significant objects.

Humeniuk also noted that the presence of missile carriers means possible readiness for a missile strike in various directions. The occupiers are using the tactics of dispersing Ukrainian air defense forces, using air-to-air missile carriers, surface-to-surface, underwater, and, probably, Shahed.

"They haven't come up with another tactic for themselves yet, other than branching out the threats in such a way that the anti-aircraft defense doesn't have time to activate. But we still have time," she emphasized.

The spokeswoman also commented on the explosions in Dzhankoi, indicating that the missile carriers may not be fully equipped.

"The missile carriers that entered the base in anticipation of the same cargo, surface ones, may not be fully equipped. If we talk about their tactical and technical power (three missile carriers - two surface and one underwater) - it is up to 20 Kalibr-type missiles. If equipped," she said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, March 20, it became known that a series of powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, which is in the annexed Crimea of the Russian Federation.

According to the statement of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the explosions in Dzhankoi destroyed a railway warehouse that was transporting Kalibr cruise missiles.