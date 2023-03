Number of people killed due to Russian drone attack increases to 9 in Rzhyshchiv – SESU

Today, March 23, at 12:52 a.m., the work on clearing debris on the territory of the Rzhyshchiv Vocational College in the Kyiv region was completed. As a result of the Russian drone attack, nine people were killed.

This follows from a statement by the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS).

Thus, on the night of March 22, in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv Region, as a result of an enemy attack, the 4th and 5th floors of two five-story dormitories were partially destroyed, as well as the three-story educational building of a professional college, followed by its burning.

The fire was extinguished in an area of 330 sq. m at 6:50 a.m. On March 23, at 12:52 a.m., work on demolishing debris on the territory of the Rzhyshchiv Vocational College was over.

It is reported that the rescuers found the bodies of nine killed people, seven injured, and one rescued.

116 personnel and 27 pieces of equipment were involved at the scene, including six pieces of equipment and 19 people.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, it was known that eight people were killed in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv Region. It was noted that four more people could still be under the rubble.

Some of the Iranian drones were moving in the direction of Kyiv. Air defense units could destroy all the drones that tried to attack the capital.

Several Iranian kamikaze drones hit dormitories and a college building in Rzhyshchiv, south of the Kyiv Region.