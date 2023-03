Since receiving the first batch of Iranian kamikaze drones, the Russian occupation forces have used about 800 drones to strike Ukraine. Currently, the occupiers have approximately 200 drones.

This was stated in an interview for RBK-Ukraine by the Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi.

According to him, intelligence has information that the occupiers have a certain stock of Iranian drones from the batches that Russia received last year and since the beginning of this year.

"They probably still have about 200 units left... But they are not using them as massively as before. This confirms that they do not have a large stock - they are saving," said Skibitskyi.

The representative of GUR also said that Russia intends to establish its own production of kamikaze drones.

Skibitskyi emphasized that intelligence has an understanding of where and how the occupiers are going to do it.

As earlier reported, at the end of November 2022, the American publication CNN reported that the leadership of Russia received from Iran the documentation and components necessary for the production of Iranian drones on its territory.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, components of American and European companies were found in the wreckage of the downed Shahed-136 drone.