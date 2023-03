On March 23, a loud explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The Russian occupiers allegedly found an improvised explosive device near the fire station.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on Telegram.

"After the morning explosion in the still-occupied Melitopol, the orcs were not joking. They drove the fake "police" and rescuers to Ivan Alekseev Street - an improvised explosive device was allegedly found near the fire station. They informed about the injured "policeman," the message says.

The mayor of Melitopol assumed that the occupiers would block the street and look for "saboteurs."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 14, in the center of temporarily occupied Melitopol, a car carrying collaborator Ivan Tkach, who died during transportation to a local hospital, was blown up.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers use the temporarily occupied Melitopol as a logistics center - a strategically important transport hub and "gateway" to Crimea. 70% of logistics with the aggressor state of the temporarily occupied Crimea - through the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Berdiansk, and Melitopol.