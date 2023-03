Data from official statistics of authoritative United States and European Union research centers indicate that Armenia is actively involved in strategic cooperation with the Kremlin. Not only do the Armenians politically support the enemy through the public speeches of loyal politicians in the West, but they also have a very tangible influence on the presence of Russians in Western markets, acting as mediators, Channel 5 reports.

The most unpleasant thing about such "behind the scenes" cooperation with the aggressor concerns goods for civilian use and military supplies. The Defense Intelligence also reports on the intentions of the Russians to work "undercover" in Yerevan. "For the re-export of Russian products to international markets, the supply is planned to be carried out under the guise of Armenian products and exported to third countries," the intelligence report says.

Western partners have already confirmed such information. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) have identified Armenia as one of the primary transshipment points through which "restricted or controlled export goods pass before reaching their destinations in Russia or Belarus."

According to the Russians, bilateral trade between the countries suddenly increased by 42%; Head of the Russian Government, Mishustin, confirmed this.

As Bloomberg writes, Armenia helps equip Russian military equipment. "Armenia imported more washing machines from the European Union in the first eight months of this year (2022) than in the last two years combined. European officials have already said they have seen parts of refrigerators and washing machines found in Russian military equipment, such as tanks, after its invasion of Ukraine," the publication said.

The Polish publication New Eastern Europe reports that Iran is supporting Russia's war against Ukraine at the hands of Armenia by supplying Iranian drones and missiles through Armenian airspace and airports. Not only do the Armenians help the Russians to fight, but they also supply Russia with goods for a comfortable and modern life. So, for example, the supply of Western brands' microcircuits, smartphones, and cars to the Armenian market has increased significantly recently. All this is reimported to the Russian Federation so that the market of the aggressor country does not experience a shortage of modern new technology.

In addition, in the Tripartite Note of the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Treasury, Armenia was named among the transshipment points commonly used for the illegal shipment of restricted-access sanctioned goods to Russia and Belarus.

The Armenians do not try to hide such cooperation. After all, the head of the government of this country, Nikol Pashinyan, called Russia the closest partner and strategic ally of Armenia.