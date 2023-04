A view of the Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center in north China's Tianjin. Photo by Xinhua/Sun Fanyue.

The Tianjin Artificial Intelligence Computing Center was inaugurated in north China's Tianjin recently. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The first batch of 100 petaflops of computing power has been fully loaded and put into operation, and an additional 200 petaflops will be added in the future, providing computing services for artificial intelligence (AI) application enterprises, universities, and scientific research institutions.

The center has contracted with 58 users to offer services up to now.

