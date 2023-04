Vehicles are seen before being shipped to Australia, at Haitong Pier, one of China's largest auto-export terminals, in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Fang Zhe.

Vehicles are seen before being shipped to Australia, at Haitong Pier, one of China's largest auto-export terminals, in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Fang Zhe.

Shanghai's foreign trade hit a record high of ¥681.56 bln (about $99.12 bln) in the first two months of this year, with a slight year-on-year increase of 0.7%, data from Shanghai Customs showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the period, the metropolis in eastern China saw imports rise 4.7% year on year to ¥415.99 bln, while its exports fell 4.9% year on year to ¥265.57 bln, said the customs authority.

Private enterprises in Shanghai posted strong performance as their foreign trade reached around ¥208.48 bln in the two months, up 13.1% year on year, accounting for 30.6% of the metropolis's total trade value.

From January to February, Shanghai's trade volume with other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) members reached ¥231.87 bln, up 2.5 year on year, while its imports and exports volume with the European Union reached ¥137.45 bln, a year-on-year increase of 5%.