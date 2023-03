Russian occupation troops began to change the tactics of their air and missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine. Energy infrastructure facilities are no longer priority targets.

Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has stated this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He recalled that the climate winter is coming to an end. For several months, the occupiers tried to destroy the country's energy system with numerous massive missile strikes.

Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, air defense units, as well as the work of ministries and departments, the invaders failed to leave Ukrainians without light and heat.

"Therefore, the Russians will now refocus somewhat on the direction of strikes. These can be military facilities, and the concentration of troops, and the logistics system of our groups," said Skibitskyi.

He stressed that the latest Russian air attacks using Iranian kamikaze drones showed that energy infrastructure facilities are no longer of such interest to the occupiers as they were in winter.

