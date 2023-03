The air alert system did not have time to work in Zaporizhzhia, since the Russians fired on the city, most likely, from the Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher. It was announced on the air of the nationwide telethon by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Yurii Ihnat on Wednesday, March 22.

Such systems use high-speed missiles, which is why air defense systems do not have time to work and warn of danger, Ihnat said. According to him, Zaporizhzhia is now a frontline city located near the contact line, which terrorists took advantage of.

"Unfortunately, information about the threat may not always arrive on time. More than once there was when the enemy attacked, and there was no timely air raid signal. Flies very quickly, from start to hit there are seconds, in fact, tens of seconds. If there is an opportunity to notify when rocket artillery is flying, then this is certainly done," Ihnat said.

Therefore, first explosions sounded, and then the notification system went off, the Air Force spokesman explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, Russians hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia during a missile attack.

Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatolii Kurtiev reported at least 18 people injured.

Currently, 32 injured persons are known as a result of a Russian missile hit in Zaporizhzhia.