Cabinet Agrees On Appointment Of Havrylov As Zaporizhiaoblenergo Director General

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the appointment of Mykhailo Havrylov as director general of Zaporizhiaoblenergo.

This is stated in order of the government No. 227 of March 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since January 2023, Havrylov served as provisional director general of Zaporizhiaoblenergo.

Previously, he worked as deputy director general of Zaporizhiaoblenergo for technical issues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaporizhiaoblenergo provides electricity distribution services to consumers of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

60.25% of Zaporizhiaoblenergo is owned by the state represented by the State Property Fund, 16.52% and 12.31% by the Cypriot companies Lex Perfecta Limited and Bikontia Enterprises Limited, respectively.