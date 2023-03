Occupiers Shell 13 Settlements In Donetsk Region On March 21, 4 People Killed And 5 Wounded

During the past day, on March 21, 13 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling of the invaders, four people were killed and 5 were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 21, Russians killed 4 residents of the Donetsk Region: 2 - in the city of Chasiv Yar, 1 - in Krasnohorivka, 1 - in Bakhmut. Another 5 people in the region were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Police documented 44 strikes in the Donetsk Region.

The towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Hirnyk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Sievierne, Tonenke, Netailove, Predtechyne, Stepove, Khromove, Zoriane and Stinky were under enemy fire.

"The invaders struck from aviation, S-300 air defense systems, Grad MLRS, Smerch, artillery, tanks. 22 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, a school, a plant, garages," the report said.

The enemy attacked Avdiivka 19 times - the city withstood seven airstrikes, shelling from Grads and artillery.

There was no information on the victims or damage.

The S-300 missile, projectiles from Grads and Smerchs were sent by the Russian army to Chasiv Yar.

4 multi-storey buildings, 12 private dwellings, infrastructure were destroyed; there are killed and injured.

The invaders covered Krasnohorivka with rocket artillery; there is one killed and one wounded.

In addition, as a result of enemy attacks, 1 person was killed in Bakhmut, and one person was injured in Stepove.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 448 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, as a result of shelling by the invaders of the Donetsk Region, 2 people were killed and 3 were injured.