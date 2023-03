The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country Russia plans to complete the modernization of the anti-missile defense system of the capital Moscow by the end of 2023. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, we will complete the modernization of the anti-missile defense system of the city of Moscow. By the end of the year, it is planned to carry out 33 major organizational measures. Among them, it is planned to form an anti-aircraft division and brigade, a special anti-aircraft missile brigade, an anti-aircraft missile regiment with the S-350 complex and a military transport aviation regiment. We will put the Razviazka space control station on combat duty,” said the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.

Along with this, it is planned to complete the construction of six hundred and twenty one objects of military infrastructure for the needs of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation.

Shoigu also said that under the state armament program this year, 507 units of equipment will be delivered to the Air and Space Forces, thus, the share of modern types of air defense missile systems will reach 85% by the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Telegram channel reported that air defense systems had begun to be installed in the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow. In particular, one of them was spotted on the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In March, Russia's The Insider reported that protected forests and trees in park zones are being actively cut down in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast for "national security and defense" of Russia.