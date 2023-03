Washington Explains Why US Opposes Immediate Ceasefire In Ukraine

The immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, which China proposes in its so-called "peace plan," will allow to freeze the front line and give Russia additional time.

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby has stated this, as quoted by CNN.

According to him, the 12 points on the alleged peaceful settlement of the conflict proposed by the PRC within the framework of the "peace plan" will allow Russia to buy time to replenish and re-equip troops.

"A ceasefire right now, freezing the lines where they are, basically gives [Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - Ed.] the time and space he needs to try to re-equip, to re-man, to make up for that resource expenditure," Kirby said.

He added that Chinese leader Xi Jinping should urge Putin to stop invading Ukraine if the PRC intends to play any constructive role in ending the conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, March 21, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to use some points from the Chinese "peace plan" on Ukraine.

Recall, on Monday, March 20, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the PRC-proposed "peace plan" provides for the actual ratification of the occupation of part of Ukraine.

China unveiled its "peace plan" to resolve the conflict in Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, February 24, 2023.