Access To Caves And Relics In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Opened For UOC MP

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism opened access to the caves and relics in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

This was reported by the press center of the UOC MP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 22, the commission of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine conducted a survey in the Far Caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

According to the keeper of these caves, they finished their work around 11:00 a.m.

"From now on, the Far and Near Caves are open to pilgrims," the UOC MP notes.

However, on Wednesday morning, the Far Caves of the monastery were closed to the believers.

Members of the commission, in the presence of representatives of the Lavra, examined the relics of the Kyiv-Pechersk saints and the coffins in which they rest.

According to the keeper of the Far Caves, Archimandrite Damian (Radzikhovskyi), "the commission has completed its work and the caves will be opened by 4:00 p.m. today.

"Representatives of the monastery were at each object - the inspection took place in a calm working environment, without any manipulations," said Damian, a clergyman of the UOC MP.

The Near Caves will be open for prayer worship today.

Previously, the Near and Far Caves will be open every day and will work according to the old schedule (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) until March 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Culture closed the access of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to the caves in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.