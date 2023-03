Russia Hit Residential Buildings In Zaporizhzhia With Missiles. There Are Killed And Wounded

At least 18 people were wounded as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor country on Zaporizhzhia. Anatolii Kurtiev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this in Telegram.

He specified that two nine-story buildings with peaceful citizens came under fire. Currently, 18 wounded are known, including two children aged 7 and 9.

At the same time, 11 victims were hospitalized. 4 of them are in serious condition, 7 are in moderate condition.

Information about the scale of the destruction is still being clarified. Appropriate services are available on site.

As of 2:03 p.m., one person was killed and 25 are hospitalized, city council secretary Anatolii Kurtiev reported on Telegram.

"3 people are in serious condition, 19 are in average condition, 3 are in mild condition (two of them are children)," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions rang out in Odesa during an air alert, and it was reported about a drone attack.

Russia launched missiles on Odesa from Su-35, a residential building was hit.

Since September 2022, after the start of massive Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down up to 700 missiles of the occupiers.