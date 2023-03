Staff members distribute parcels at a distribution center of China Post Group Co., Ltd. in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua.

China's postal industry registered a robust expansion in both business revenue and parcel volume in February, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The sector raked in ¥114.24 bln (about $16.54 bln) in business revenue last month, surging 27.4% year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

China's express delivery service companies handled 9.18 bln parcels in February, a rapid year-on-year increase of 32.8%. Their business revenue jumped 29.3% from a year ago to ¥84.97 bln.

In the first two months, business revenue of China's postal industry rose 4.7% year on year to ¥226.92 bln.