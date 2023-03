British intelligence believes that the offensive of Russian forces near Bakhmut is beginning to weaken, although the situation for the city's defenders remains difficult.

This is stated in the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine for 22 March 2023 on Twitter.

Intelligence notes that in recent days, Ukrainian forces have launched a local counterattack west of Bakhmut to reduce enemy pressure on the H-32 route, which is important for supply.

"Fighting continues around the town centre and the Ukrainian defence remains at risk from envelopment from the north and south. However, there is a realistic possibility that the Russian assault on the town is losing the limited momentum it had obtained, partially because some Russian MoD units have been reallocated to other sectors,” the review notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is trying to break through the defense in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions and is storming Bakhmut.