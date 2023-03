Russians Hit Residential Building In Zaporizhzhia During Missile Attack, It Is On Fire

The Russians hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia during a missile attack.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Zaporizhzhia. Just now, a Russian missile hit a multi-story building. Russia is shelling the city with brutal cruelty," the President wrote.

Hitting residential neighborhoods where ordinary people and children live.

"The terrorist country seeks to destroy our cities, our state, our people. This should not become "just an ordinary day" in Ukraine, anywhere else in Europe or the world. We need more unity and determination of the world to quickly defeat Russian terror and protect life," the head of state noted.

In addition, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, reported on the hitting of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

According to him, Khortytsia Island is also under enemy fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kyiv Region, as a result of a night drone attack, dormitories and a lyceum in the town of Rzhyshchiv were damaged. It is known about three killed people, there may also be people under the rubble.

In Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv Region, rescuers found the body of another person killed as a result of a night attack by Iranian kamikaze drones launched by Russian occupation forces.

On March 21, during an air raid, the Russian occupiers hit the St. Iversky Men's Monastery of the UOC MP in Odesa with missiles, an investigation has been launched.