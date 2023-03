Occupiers Hit Monastery Of UOC MP In Odesa With Missiles, Investigation Launched

The Russian occupiers hit the St. Iversky Men's Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) in Odesa with missiles, an investigation has been launched.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 21, 2023, at around 07:50 p.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on one of the districts of Odesa.

The roof and floor coverings of the three-story dormitory building on the territory of the St. Iversky Monastery were damaged.

Windows were broken in several nearby houses and the monastery.

According to preliminary data, 3 people were injured, one of them was hospitalized.

Prosecutors, SSU and police investigators are working at the scene of the events, recording yet another war crime of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions rang out in Odesa during an air alert, reports of a drone attack.

Since September 2022, after the start of massive Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down up to 700 missiles of the occupiers.