The enemy made 20 unsuccessful offensive attempts near Maryinka of the Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Berdychiv, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Maryinka, and Pobieda - but without success.

"Almost 20 unsuccessful offensive attempts were made by the enemy in the Maryinka area. Lastochkyne, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Heorhiyivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire," the General Staff reported.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

Areas of settlements of Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka and Kamianske – of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Kherson, Beryslav, Poniativka, Daryivka and Antonivka were shelled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is trying to break through the defenses in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 114 enemy attacks in the east.