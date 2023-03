US Believes Russia May Conduct Another Offensive In Near Future

The Russian occupation army may try to launch a new offensive in the next few weeks. There is a possibility that it can be conducted simultaneously in several directions.

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby has stated this, as quoted by CNN.

According to him, Washington expects that the next few weeks will become critical in the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia on the battlefield.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may try to make another offensive. It is possible that Russian troops can strike in several directions at once.

"We have got to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make sure Ukraine is ready for that," he said.

He added that in Washington they want to be sure that the Ukrainian army can not only protect itself from any resumption of the Russian offensive, but also be able to conduct its own offensive operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, March 21, the United States reported that a group of Ukrainian soldiers sent for training on Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems will be able to complete training earlier than expected.

Washington also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to receive the M1 Abrams tanks promised by the United States at the end of January 2023 significantly earlier.

We also reported that on Monday, March 20, the United States announced the allocation of a new military assistance package to Ukraine in the amount of USD 350 million.