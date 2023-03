The number of people killed due to a drone attack in the Kyiv Region at night on March 22 has increased to 4 people. This was reported by the Telegram of the Chief of Police of the Kyiv Region, Andrii Nebytov.

"One more person who was killed during the night drone attack was just retrieved from the fifth floor of the dormitory destroyed by Shaheds," he said.

According to him, the fourth victim was a 40-year-old driver.

"The man did not go down to the shelter during the air raid," Nebytov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the occupiers launched a drone attack on Kyiv, and the air defense forces destroyed all aerial targets over the Kyiv Region.

At night, the Russian Federation struck a lyceum and a dormitory in the Kyiv Region with drones, there are people under the rubble.

Explosions rang out in Odesa during an air alert, reports of a drone attack.

Russia launched missiles from Su-35 on the Odesa Region, a residential building was hit.

It was also reported that two Russian missile carriers entered the Black Sea. The Armed Forces called the threat of missile attacks high.