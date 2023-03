The first batch of 122-mm artillery shells, the production of which Ukroboronprom established abroad, was sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This type of projectile is used by the Ukrainian artillery when working with the D-30 towed howitzers and the 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, the range of which is more than 15 kilometers.

"Ukroboronprom established the production of projectiles abroad in cooperation with a NATO country... It is characteristic that the number of shrapnel significantly exceeds the shrapnel of the regular Soviet sample," the report says.

It is noted that this is the third type of ammunition after the 120-mm mortar mine and the 125-mm tank projectile, which is manufactured using Ukrainian technology and with the involvement of Ukrainian narrow-profile specialists at foreign facilities.

It will be recalled that earlier Ukroboronprom agreed with the Czech VOP CZ on cooperation in the field of armored vehicles.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense showed the first 152 mm projectiles manufactured by Ukroboronprom.