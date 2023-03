In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, overnight into Wednesday, March 22, explosions rang out, after which the electricity in the South Bay area disappeared.

This was reported by local Telegram channels.

According to residents, there were several loud sounds similar to explosions. One rang out around 3:40 a.m., then another was heard at around 4:40 a.m. in the Pozharov area.

"Some shots and explosions - it is not clear what is happening... There is an explosion in Sevastopol!" - they write on Telegram.

Eyewitnesses report that the raid in Sevastopol Bay was blocked after the explosions. It is also noted that solid explosions were heard from the South and North piers.

On social networks, a version is voiced that Sevastopol could have been attacked by sea and air drones. Users speculate that the shooting may be related to alleged attempts to shoot down drones.

Allegedly, after loud sounds similar to explosions over Sevastopol, the light disappeared in the Southern Bay, which is located in the central part of the city and divides the South side of the city into the Miska and Korabelna ones.

In addition, footage of a possible explosion was published online.

And the so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, stated on Telegram that the Russian military destroyed three drones that attacked the Black Sea Fleet in the morning of March 22.

"Early in the morning, our fleet repelled an attack by surface drones. In total, three objects were destroyed until this hour. They tried to enter the bay; our sailors opened fire with small arms. Air defense against an aerial target also worked," he wrote.

The Gauleiter of Sevastopol claims that the Russian warships were not injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, residents reported on social media that several explosions rang out near the airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi on March 20. The sounds of "cotton" were heard at approximately 8:49 p.m. A few minutes later, new explosions rang out. Telegram channel Mykolayivskyi Vaniyok reports that ambulances have already left the scene, and a fire broke out near one of the schools.

The Defense Intelligence reported that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during their transportation by rail. The Defense Intelligence notes that the mysterious explosion continues the process of Russia's demilitarization and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation.