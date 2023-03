RF struck college and dormitory in Kyiv Region with UAVs, people under rubble

In the Kyiv region, dormitories, and a college in the town of Rzhyshchiv were damaged due to a night drone attack. It is known about three dead people; there may also be people under the rubble.

This follows from a statement by the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"On the night of March 22, in the city of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv Region, as a result of an enemy attack, the 4th and 5th floors of two five-story dormitories and a three-story educational building of a professional college was partially destroyed, with subsequent burning," the message reads.

Debris clearance and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force destroyed two X-59 missiles at night in the Odesa Region.

Explosions rang out in Odesa during an aerial alert, reports of a drone attack.

Russia hit Su-35 missiles in Odesa, a residential building was hit.

It was also reported that two Russian missile carriers entered the Black Sea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) called the threat of missile attacks high.