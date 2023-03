RF trying to break through defense line in Kupiyansk, and Lyman directions, AFU repel 114 enemy attacks in eas

The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, and is not giving up on full occupation of the Donetsk, and Luhansk Regions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU announced at its morning briefing on March 22.

It is noted that the enemy is conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Marinskyi, and Shakhtarsk directions, and is defending in the others. Last day, units of the AFU repelled 114 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of enemy offensive groups has not been detected. The higher authorities of Belarus continue to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, provide their infrastructure for the training of enemy units. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, Russian troops continue their attempts to break the defense of the AFU. Unsuccessful offensive actions were carried out in the areas of Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Vesele settlements.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks around the clock in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, and Mayorsk.

In the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Berdychiv, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Pobieda. It is emphasized that the Russian army made almost 20 unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Mariyinka area.

The occupiers are defending themselves in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

In all the indicated directions, the enemy shelled peaceful towns, and villages, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, ignoring the laws, and customs of war.

Over the past day, the occupiers launched ten rocket, and 32 airstrikes, as well as launched 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on civilian objects.

"The threat of strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Ukrainian aircraft struck six times the areas where the occupiers were concentrated. At the same time, the AFU shot down 15 enemy UAVs of various types, as well as two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Units of missile troops, and artillery hit an ammunition warehouse, two anti-aircraft missile complexes, a radar station, and one other important enemy object.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 960 occupiers in the last day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 166,570 of its soldiers.

Russian occupation troops are trying to surround Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, but are suffering serious losses.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said Russian forces had been gradually advancing around the Ukrainian-held town of Avdiyivka, north of Donetsk, for the past three weeks. The situation around the city is similar to that near Bakhmut.