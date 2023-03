The explosions in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi in the north of Crimea caused serious damage to the hub train station, its use is currently impossible.

This follows from a statement by Head of the United Coordination Press Center of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, for Radio Liberty.

"At the moment, it is impossible to use, and the commotion that is happening around this place of impact indicates that there is not even an adequate decision on what to do with such an occasion," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the occupiers will try to restore what has been damaged as soon as possible, because the direct railway connection is a way of delivering heavy weapons and personnel. But the Armed Forces continue to work on fire control, so that these efforts are in vain.

Humeniuk emphasized that the nodal station in Dzhankoi is one of the elements of the plan that precedes active actions. It is necessary to exhaust the enemy's logistics.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Monday, March 20, it became known that a series of powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, which is in the annexed Crimea of the Russian Federation.

According to the statement of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the explosions in Dzhankoi destroyed a railway warehouse that was transporting Kalibr cruise missiles.

And the South Operational Command of the AFU said that the explosions in Dzhankoi are a signal to the Russians about the need to leave the annexed peninsula.