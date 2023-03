On the night of Wednesday, March 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down 16 out of 21 drones launched by the Russian military.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in its morning summary.

"The enemy launched another massive aerial attack by the Shahed-136 UAVs. According to preliminary information, 16 drones, with 21 launched by the enemy, were destroyed by our defenders," said the General Staff.

At night, explosions and air defense operations were reported in Kyiv Region, Zhytomyr Region, and Khmelnytskyi. There is currently no information about hits, casualties, or destruction.

The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that the drones were launched in the direction of the capital. All targets detected in the airspace around Kyiv were shot down.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force downed two X-59 missiles at night in the Odesa Region.

Explosions rang out in Odesa during an aerial alert, reports of a drone attack.

Russia hit Su-35 missiles in Odesa, a residential building was hit.

It was also reported that two Russian missile carriers entered the Black Sea. The AFU called the threat of missile attacks high.