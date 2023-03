From March 23, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yevhen Liashchenko as the board chairman of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company instead of Oleksandr Kamyshin.

This follows from the Governmental Order 231 dated March 21, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Kamyshin had held the position of the chairman of the board of the company since March 2022, since August 2021, he had performed the duties of the board chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Liashchenko was appointed to the position of chairman of the board of the company for two years, from October 2021 he held the position of a member of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Previously, Liashchenko was the general director of Media Group Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kamyshin as Minister of Strategic Industries.