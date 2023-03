Russian dictator Vladimir Putin failed to achieve the closer bilateral partnership he had hoped for with China during his talks with President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

ISW analysts came to this conclusion.

In particular, the joint statement of the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation "on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, entering a new era," signed by Putin and Xi on March 21, sets out various bilateral intentions and confirms the countries' commitment to each other's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, among others diplomatic promises.

However, the commitments made by Xi and Putin have been notably one-sided, indicating that the Chinese leader agrees to a more restrained version of Russia-China relations than Putin likely wants, ISW analysts continue to believe.

Xi praised Putin, reaffirmed China's commitment to Russia in the UN Security Council, and strengthened China's position on a "political settlement" of the war in Ukraine. Still, he did not follow through on such statements.

"Putin, on the contrary, announced some measures that indicate Russia's continued focus on China and dependence on it in the energy and economic sectors, which seem very one-sided compared to Xi's relatively moderate commitments," experts draw attention.

The publication said that the Chinese leader has also signaled no intention to support Russia's war against Ukraine, aside from vague diplomatic assurances, likely a step back from what Putin hoped to achieve in the talks.

ISW writes that Putin probably did not get precisely the partnership he needs and wants. And Xi will most likely leave Moscow having secured "more unilateral guarantees" than Putin assumed.

At the same time, the head of the Kremlin said that the Russian Federation and China had a "significant and frank exchange of views" about the prospects for further developing Russian-Chinese relations.

"Such rhetoric is lacking in the wording that is usually used in diplomatic speeches to show that both sides have reached final and substantial agreements," ISW noted.

On March 20, Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping flew to Moscow on a working visit and made his first comments after landing.

Xi Jinping will become the first world leader to meet Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator.