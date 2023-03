Occupiers carry out drone attack on Kyiv, air defense forces down all aerial targets over Kyiv Region

Tonight, March 22, the Russian military attacked the capital of Ukraine using kamikaze drones. All air targets were destroyed thanks to the coordinated work of air defense.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram.

"The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv. Tonight, the terrorist country again launched its deadly UAVs in the direction of the capital. According to preliminary information, these were Shahed barrage munitions. Our air defense forces destroyed all targets detected in the airspace around Kyiv," said Serhii Popko, the head of the Administration.

According to him, the night attack of the occupiers was without casualties and destruction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, explosions rang out in Odesa during an air alert, and it was reported about a drone attack.

Russia shot Su-35 missiles at Odesa, and a residential building was hit.

Since September 2022, after the start of massive Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down up to 700 rockets of the occupiers.