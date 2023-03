During the current day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted five blows on the Russian occupiers. It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 5 attacks on the areas of concentration of invaders, and our missile forces and artillery units hit an ammunition depot, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and one other important object of the enemy," the General Staff said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 960 more occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 166,570 of its military.

Russian occupation forces are trying to surround Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, but suffer serious losses.

The British Ministry of Defense noted that in the past three weeks, Russian forces have been gradually moving around the city of Avdiivka, north of Donetsk, held by Ukraine. A situation similar to that under Bakhmut develops around the city.