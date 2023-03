Putin Announces His Readiness To Apply Some Points Of "Peace Plan" Of China

Accused of war crimes, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said Moscow could use some points of China's so-called "peace plan" on Ukraine for a peaceful settlement.

Putin said this during a joint press conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"We believe that many provisions of the "peace plan" allocated by China are in tune with Russian approaches and can be taken as a basis for a peaceful settlement when the West and Kyiv are ready for it," Putin said.

According to the Russian dictator, now Ukraine and Western countries allegedly do not demonstrate readiness for a peaceful settlement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the PRC leadership presented the so-called "peace plan" to end the war, consisting of 12 points.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the Chinese "peace plan" he liked two points which concern territorial integrity and nuclear security.

We also reported that on Monday, March 20, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the PRC's "peace plan" would actually ratify the occupation of part of Ukraine.