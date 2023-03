On Monday, March 20, in the occupied Dzhankoi in the Russian-annexed Crimea, a "blast" occurred, which violated the logistics of the Russian occupation army in several regions at once.

The corresponding statement was made by the interim acting head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Baranov.

According to him, through Dzhankoi, Russian troops are being supplied, in particular in the south of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions. A railway passes through the city, leading to the occupied Melitopol and to the left-bank part of the Kherson Region.

"Therefore, “a blast” contributes to stopping or hindering the logistics of those enemy groups that are in the Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russians," Baranov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, March 20, it became known that a series of powerful explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, in the annexed Crimea.

According to a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Dzhankoi bombings destroyed a railway depot carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.

And the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces said that the explosions in Dzhankoi are a signal for the Russians to leave the annexed peninsula.