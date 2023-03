The Cabinet of Ministers has created the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company by transforming the Ukroboronprom state concern.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company has been created, 100 percent of the shares of which belong to the state, by transforming the Ukroboronprom State Concern," he said.

Melnychuk added that the charter of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC and the regulations on the Supervisory Board of the JSC were approved.

It was established that the authorized capital of the company is UAH 237 million and is formed at the expense of the property of the Ukroboronprom concern in accordance with the appendix to the act of acceptance and transfer of property to the authorized capital of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukroboronprom reported that it began to produce 125 mm shells for a tank gun.

This is the second munition, the production of which the concern's enterprises deployed in close partnership with a NATO country abroad.