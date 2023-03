Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Bucha, Kyiv Region, which was under Russian occupation.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 21, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Bucha," the report said.

Together with the provisional head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Dmytro Nazarenko and the mayor of Bucha Anatolii Fedoruk, he visited the territory of the church named after Andrii Pervozvannyi.

With the laying of flowers they honored the memory of Ukrainians who were killed at the hands of the invaders in Bucha.

It is noted that the Prime Minister was shown photos of those terrible events, told about the occupation of Bucha and the atrocities of Russian troops, which made a deep impression on him.

Further, the delegation examined infrastructure facilities, the restoration and repair of which is handled by Japanese foundations.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration notes that Japan has significantly helped Ukrainians survive the winter by providing powerful generators and heaters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing officials, said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, March 21, will come to Kyiv and meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the end of World War II, the Japanese Prime Minister never visited a country or territory where hostilities were fought.

Zelenskyy invited the Japanese Prime Minister to Ukraine during a phone call in January.