Russia Asked China To Supply Lethal Weapons For Use Against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sees signs that Russia has asked China for lethal weapons to use in its war against Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, his words are quoted by CNN.

According to him, NATO has no evidence that China provides Russia with lethal weapons.

"However, we have seen some signs that there was such a request from Russia, and that this issue is being considered by the Chinese authorities in Beijing," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General of NATO stated that China should not provide military aid to Russia, as this would mean supporting an illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine.

The publication notes that Stoltenberg's comment was made against the background of the three-day visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow. The visit of the Chinese leader indicates the development of closer ties between Russia and China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, March 20, the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, arrived in Moscow, where he is scheduled for a three-day visit.