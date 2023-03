Ukrainian missile forces, artillery and aviation managed to create a "net of death" for the Russian invaders. This was announced by the acting head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Serhii Baranov.

"Today, our artillery has managed to create a "net of death". This is when reconnaissance means cooperate very closely and effectively with means of fire damage. Of course, these means of fire damage include not only missile forces and artillery, but also the aviation of the Air Force," he noted.

He also informed that now about 90% of the fire damage of the enemy relies on missile troops and artillery.

"Times change, weapons change, people change. Ways and methods of armed struggle change. Of course, if we want to bring our victory closer, we must constantly adapt, invent new ways and methods of fire damage, improve our weapons, our ammunition, skills and abilities," emphasized Colonel Serhii Baranov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 960 occupiers in the last day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 166,570 of its soldiers.

Also, the Russian army lost at least 15 of its T-90M main battle tanks in Ukraine.