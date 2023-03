The Russians can relocate the Black Sea Fleet only to the Sea of Azov, with certain restrictions. About this, commenting on the situation in which the Russian command, in order not to lose the fleet, would like to protect its ships from strikes in the context of increasing incidents of hits in the temporarily occupied Crimea, said Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, Obozrevatel reports.

"If you look at it geographically, it is now possible for them [the Russians] to withdraw [ships] except to the Sea of Azov. But there, not everywhere, the depths will allow the fleet that they have in the Black Sea to pass through. International legislation and sanctions will not allow them to leave the Black Sea through the Bosphorus," the spokeswoman emphasized.

To a clarifying question, whether it is possible to say that the Russians are in a kind of "trap", she answered that "to some extent yes".

"But they can use the entire water area of the Black Sea to disperse their ships in order to make it safe for them, as they immediately chose a safe distance and for now consider it to be 100 nautical miles (about 180 km) from the Ukrainian-controlled coast," Humeniuk noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two Russian missile carriers entered the Black Sea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called the threat of missile attacks high.

On March 21, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, stated that there are no missile carriers in the Black Sea.