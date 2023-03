In the waters of the Black Sea, the number of warships of the Russian army of occupation has increased, among which there are carriers of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.

Colonel Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the operational command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Ukrainian military has recorded an increase in the ship group of the occupiers. Currently, there are 12 Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Nazarov noted that the occupiers have increased the number of Kalibr missile carriers.

"There are 2 surface-to-surface missiles (missile carriers, - ed.) on combat duty, the equipment of which can reach 16 Kalibr missiles. The threat of missile strikes remains high," he wrote.

It will be recalled that earlier today, on March 21, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, stated that no missile launchers were observed in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, the operational command South announced that Russian troops are busy searching for new tactics for launching missile and air strikes on Ukraine.

And on March 16, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, announced that government buildings could become the target of new missile attacks by the occupiers.